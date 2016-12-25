

CTVNews.ca Staff





Award-winning British pop singer George Michael has died at age 53, according to sources quoting his publicist.

Michaels, born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, rose to fame in the 1980s and 1990s as a member of the pop duo Wham! He has collaborated with major recording artists including Aretha Franklin and Elton John. He was nominated for the Songwriters Hall of Fame in October.

Michael had seven number one singles in the U.K. and eight number one hits on the Billboard Hot 100. The group’s best known singles included "Freedom", "Everything She Wants", and "Careless Whisper," which reached number one in nearly 25 countries, including the UK and U.S.

Michael launched his solo career following the group’s break-up in 1987. His one-off project with American soul music legend Aretha Franklin hit number one on both the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and U.K. Singles Chart that year.

More to come.