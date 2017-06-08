

A dance studio in Montreal is integrating dancers in wheelchairs with able-bodied fellow artists.

Corpuscule was founded by France Geoffroy, who became paralyzed in a diving accident at the age of 17 -- days before she was planning to start dance school.

“You cannot imagine how you're going to eat, how you're going to work,” she says. “Could you imagine that you’re going to keep going (with) dance? Impossible.”

Then she saw Celeste Dandeker on TV and re-evaluated what’s possible.

Dandeker had suffered a spinal injury in a fall in 1973 and used a wheelchair. She didn’t dance for years, but went on to found one of the first “integrated” dance companies in the world.

Integrated dance attempts to eliminate the barriers between both disabled and non-disabled dancers.

Geoffroy spent time learning from Dandeker in the U.K. before bringing integrated dance to Quebec.

“You just put on the music and express yourself and share something with another dancer,” she says. “It's magical.”

Student Maxime D. Pomerleau says the audience tends to see her wheelchair as restraining, “but it’s totally the contrary.”

“For those of us who use it,” she says, “it makes us stronger, it makes us faster, it makes us safer.”

