One decade after Mel Gibson was more or less banished from Hollywood after uttering anti-Semitic comments during a DUI arrest, his return to the Oscars rankled many on social media.
Gibson was arrested in July of 2006 on suspicion of driving under the influence. According to the arrest report, he said: "The Jews are responsible for all the wars in the world." He was sentenced to probation and alcohol treatment for the incident.
Then, in 2011, he pleaded no contest to one count of misdemeanour spousal battery of Oksana Grigorieva, his former girlfriend. Gibson was sentenced to three years of probation and domestic violence counselling, and instructed to perform two days of community service.
Gibson's film "Hacksaw Ridge" took home two technical awards on Oscar night, sparking the ire of Twitter users who have not forgiven his 2006 incident that led to public disgrace.
Some on Twitter accused Hollywood of losing its "moral high ground" for allowing Gibson back into the fold.
Others pointed out that, at one point during the show, "Hacksaw Ridge" was leading Oscar favourite "La La Land" in awards, 2-1.
"Hacksaw Ridge" was nominated for six Academy Awards, with Gibson receiving a nod for best director.