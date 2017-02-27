One decade after Mel Gibson was more or less banished from Hollywood after uttering anti-Semitic comments during a DUI arrest, his return to the Oscars rankled many on social media.

Gibson was arrested in July of 2006 on suspicion of driving under the influence. According to the arrest report, he said: "The Jews are responsible for all the wars in the world." He was sentenced to probation and alcohol treatment for the incident.

Then, in 2011, he pleaded no contest to one count of misdemeanour spousal battery of Oksana Grigorieva, his former girlfriend. Gibson was sentenced to three years of probation and domestic violence counselling, and instructed to perform two days of community service.

Gibson's film "Hacksaw Ridge" took home two technical awards on Oscar night, sparking the ire of Twitter users who have not forgiven his 2006 incident that led to public disgrace.

Mel Gibson is still terrible and I will not forget it #Oscars — Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) February 27, 2017

good thing Mel Gibson wached Crash on blue ray&cured his racism — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) February 27, 2017

I'm surprised that Mel Gibson allowed any sort of mixing. — Josh Patten (@thejoshpatten) February 27, 2017

"Is that Mel Gibson's girlfriend or daughter?" — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) February 27, 2017

Did they really have to give mel gibson an oscar? Like, he should be passed up by reputation alone — ������ (@MALUSPUELLA) February 27, 2017

I lie awake at night worrying that I hurt someone's feelings with my tone while Mel Gibson sleeps like a well-tempered baby — Amanda Hunt (@AmandaHuntnKiss) February 27, 2017

I would be making this face for all four hours of this show, if I had to sit behind Mel Gibson. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/HopWmxFBMy — Dan Speerin (@danspeerin) February 27, 2017

Can we please, PLEASE not normalize Mel Gibson again? PLEASE? — Rosen, Resisting (@Rosenhacker) February 27, 2017

If a woman had a drunken, abusive episode like Mel Gibson had that time, would she be at the Oscars today? Asking for a friend. — Lexi Alexander ‎ (@Lexialex) February 27, 2017

Some on Twitter accused Hollywood of losing its "moral high ground" for allowing Gibson back into the fold.

Others pointed out that, at one point during the show, "Hacksaw Ridge" was leading Oscar favourite "La La Land" in awards, 2-1.

"Hacksaw Ridge" was nominated for six Academy Awards, with Gibson receiving a nod for best director.