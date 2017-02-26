

Sonja Puzic, CTVNews.ca





Welcome to our Oscars live blog!

The 89th Academy Awards are expected to showcase their usual glitz and glamour, along with more politically charged speeches in the age of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Will escapist movie La La Land sweep this year’s awards? Will Canadian Ryan Gosling win the coveted Best Actor trophy? Stay tuned.

9:30 p.m. Canadian Sylvain Bellemare wins Oscar for best sound editing for "Arrival."

9:12 p.m. “O.J. Made in America” wins the Oscar for best documentary feature.

9:08 p.m. Katherine Johnson, one the physicists who inspired the “Hidden Figures” movie about brilliant African-American female NASA scientists, joined the film’s three stars on stage.

8:58 p.m. Oscar for makeup and hairstyling goes to the “Suicide Squad” team.

8:49 p.m. The award for Best Supporting Actor goes to Mahershala Ali for his performance in “Moonlight.”

8:39 p.m. Kimmel resurrects his long-running jokes targeting Matt Damon by poking fun at the actor once again and roasting him for making “The Great Wall.”

8:35 p.m. “I’m not the man to unite this country,” host Jimmy Kimmel half-jokingly says in his monologue, referring to the current political climate in the U.S.

8:30 p.m. And the show has begun! The Academy Awards open with a performance by Justin Timberlake.

7:50 p.m. Ryan Gosling tells ABC that his Oscar nomination was “a nice surprise” and that he loved improvising with co-star Emma Stone in “La La Land.”

7:42 p.m. Best Actress nominee Emma Stone has arrived on the red carpet in a slinky, champagne-coloured gown.

7:19 p.m. Among the Canadian nominees tonight are Denis Villeneuve in the Best Director category for his movie “Arrival” and Ryan Gosling, who’s up against Casey Affleck, Andrew Garfield, Denzel Washington and Viggo Mortensen for the Best Actor trophy.

7:06 p.m. Many celebrities on the red carpet, including Best Actress nominee Ruth Negga, are wearing blue ribbons in solidarity with the American Civil Liberties Union.

7 p.m. Many celebrities have already walked the red carpet, including Best Actor nominee Viggo Mortensen, Best Supporting Actress nominee Octavia Spencer and power couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

Spencer told eTalk that she’s “thrilled” for all the nominees in her category.