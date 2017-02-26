

Sonja Puzic, CTVNews.ca





Welcome to our Oscars live blog!

The 89th Academy Awards are expected to showcase their usual glitz and glamour, along with more politically charged speeches in the age of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Will escapist movie La La Land sweep this year’s awards? Will Canadian Ryan Gosling win the coveted Best Actor trophy? Stay tuned.

7:19 p.m. Among the Canadian nominees tonight are Denis Villeneuve in the Best Director category for his movie “Arrival” and Ryan Gosling, who’s up against Casey Affleck, Andrew Garfield, Denzel Washington and Viggo Mortensen for the Best Actor trophy.

7:06 p.m. Many celebrities on the red carpet, including Best Actress nominee Ruth Negga, are wearing blue ribbons in solidarity with the American Civil Liberties Union.

7 p.m. Many celebrities have already walked the red carpet, including Best Actor nominee Viggo Mortensen, Best Supporting Actress nominee Octavia Spencer and power couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

Spencer told eTalk that she’s “thrilled” for all the nominees in her category.