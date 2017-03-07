

CTVNews.ca Staff





Lisa LaFlamme won Best National News Anchor at the Canadian Screen Awards on Tuesday night.

LaFlamme, senior editor and anchor of CTV National News, urged reporters to “keep up the fight” for non-partisan, fact-based journalism.

“In an incredibly shrinking industry, not just television but newspapers, and of course our friends in news magazines, it is more important than ever that we deliver on fact-based journalism against ideology that is masquerading as truth,” LaFlamme said.

W5 also received an award for Best News Program for its report “Healing Hands,” which followed Canadian doctors on a humanitarian mission in Ukraine.

Other winners included CTV Edmonton anchor Daryl McIntyre for Best Local News Anchor and The Marilyn Denis Show for Best Talk Program.

The Tuesday night gala in Toronto honoured the best in non-fiction programming and was organized by the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television.

You can find a full list of the winners here.