LOS ANGELES - The Latest on the Emmy Awards, which are being presented Sunday in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

Emmy Awards host Stephen Colbert has taken a jab at President Donald Trump in his opening monologue.

Colbert thanked the president for tuning in Sunday, joking that Trump is the only one who has enough time to keep current on all that's going on in television nowadays.

Colbert adds he's "looking forward to the tweets."

The CBS late-night host had promised a political show, and his opening number did include jabs at negative news headlines.

Colbert also went on a lengthy riff on Trump, blaming Emmy voters for not giving the president an Emmy. Colbert told the crowd, "This is all your fault."

The host also played a clip of Trump commenting during a presidential debate that he should have been awarded an Emmy before joking that Emmys go to the winner of the popular vote.

The host wasn't all serious: He took time to thank first responders to hurricanes Harvey and Irma, and urged people to donate to disaster recovery.

5:10 p.m.

Stephen Colbert has started the 2017 Emmy Awards with a musical number.

The musical bit included cameos from the "This Is Us" cast, a nod to "Stranger Things" and "A Handmaid's Tale" as well as an appearance from Chance the Rapper.

It also included a couple jabs at politics and negative headlines.

The number was met with thunderous applause.

Colbert promised the ceremony honouring the best actors and shows on television would be political in the days before Sunday's ceremony broadcasting live from the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.