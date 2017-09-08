

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Lady Gaga says she's planning to take a break from performing to reflect and heal.

The pop star is in Toronto today to promote "Gaga: Five Foot Two," a Netflix documentary that will launch on the streaming service on Sept. 22.

The film follows the musician -- whose real name is Stefani Joanne Germanotta -- in the period between the 2013 release of her album "Artpop" and last year's "Joanne."

It reveals the physical toll of her energetic performances and her struggles with chronic pain.

Earlier this week, Lady Gaga cancelled a concert at Montreal's Bell Centre due to a respiratory infection and laryngitis.

She was able to perform in Toronto at the Air Canada Centre on Wednesday and Thursday.