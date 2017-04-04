

The Associated Press





NEW YORK -- Model and Kardashian clan member Kendall Jenner's turn as a Pepsi-wielding protester has some on social media decrying the imagery as appropriation of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The "Live for Now Moments " video released Tuesday has Jenner in a platinum wig on a photo shoot when protesters amble by. She rips off her wig, smears away her lipstick and joins them, eventually handing an officer on the demonstration line a can of Pepsi. He gulps some down, and then grins as Jenner dances off with her new friends.

Reaction on social media ranged from some saying the imagery was tone deaf, to it evoking a widely circulated photo of Black Lives Matter protester Leshia Evans last year in Louisiana. Evans was detained when she approached police at a demonstration in Baton Rouge.

In a statement late Tuesday night, Pepsi defended the ad.

"This is a global ad that reflects people from different walks of life coming together in a spirit of harmony, and we think that's an important message to convey," the statement said.

If someone told MLK all he had to do was pop a #Pepsi for equality we wouldn't have been remembering the 49th anniversary of his death y2day — Miss Pdot (@PelsOfWisdom) April 5, 2017

Sorry, Pepsi, I only drink Woke-A-Cola. — Steve Halasz (@KoolMoeSteve) April 5, 2017

Pepsi makes news on April 4 for co-opting the act of protesting by marginalized people with a famous white reality star and a can of soda. — Tami Sawyer (@tamisawyer) April 5, 2017

"License, Pepsi, and registration please ma'am. And make it snappy." pic.twitter.com/2tYJ6KfYIV — Balvin Wick (@Balvinsanity) April 5, 2017

"Aye...tell Jesse to get a 6-pack of Pepsi and bring it to Selma. I'll explain later..." pic.twitter.com/5VElyQqC0W — Suge Night Shyamalan (@B_Effin_G) April 5, 2017