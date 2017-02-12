

David Friend, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Several Canadians will be going for gold at tonight's Grammy Awards, including two of the country's biggest pop performers.

Drake and Justin Bieber will square off against country singer Sturgill Simpson and pop powerhouses Adele and Beyonce, who are all nominated for album of the year.

The evening's biggest prize is only one of eight nominations Drake has in his pocket.

The Toronto-raised hip-hop star's "Views" is also in the running for best rap album, while "Hotline Bling" is nominated for best rap or sung performance.

Drake is also being considered for his vocal contributions to Rihanna's smash hit "Work," which is up for both record of the year and best duo or group performance.

He's not expected to attend this year's ceremony due to schedule conflicts with his European tour.

Drake only counts a single Grammy to his name for the 2011 rap album "Take Care."

Bieber is another Canadian hoping to grab a few statues at this year's show.

He's nominated for his single "Love Yourself" in the best song and best pop solo performance categories.

His album "Purpose" is also up for best pop vocal album.

Bieber also only has one Grammy, which he won last year for contributing vocals to "Where Are U Now," a side project of Skrillex and Diplo.

Several other Canadians are hoping to take home Grammy hardware, including indigenous singing group Northern Cree, filmmaker Miles Jay and electronic duo Bob Moses.

Calgary-born James Teej has a nod for his work remixing the Paul McCartney and Wings track "Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five."

Most of the Grammys will be handed out at a pre-telecast ceremony that begins streaming at 3:30 p.m. ET on Grammy.com/live.

The Grammys main event airs on City and CBS starting at 8 p.m. ET.