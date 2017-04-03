

The Canadian Press





Here's a list of winners from the Juno Awards' televised ceremony on Sunday:

Album of the year: "You Want It Darker" -- Leonard Cohen

Group of the year: The Tragically Hip

Breakthrough artist of the year: Ruth B

Songwriter of the year: Gord Downie for "The Stranger," "The Only Place to Be" and "Son" from his album "Secret Path"

Country album of the year: "Kiss Me Quiet" -- Jess Moskaluke

Pop album of the year: "Know-It-All" -- Alessia Cara

Juno Fan Choice: Shawn Mendes