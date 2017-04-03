Juno Awards 2017: A list of Sunday's winner
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 3, 2017 2:29AM EDT
Here's a list of winners from the Juno Awards' televised ceremony on Sunday:
Album of the year: "You Want It Darker" -- Leonard Cohen
Group of the year: The Tragically Hip
Breakthrough artist of the year: Ruth B
Songwriter of the year: Gord Downie for "The Stranger," "The Only Place to Be" and "Son" from his album "Secret Path"
Country album of the year: "Kiss Me Quiet" -- Jess Moskaluke
Pop album of the year: "Know-It-All" -- Alessia Cara
Juno Fan Choice: Shawn Mendes