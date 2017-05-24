

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A painting by the late Quebec artist Jean Paul Riopelle has sold for more than $7.4 million, good for second on the list of Canada's most expensive works of art.

Going into the Heffel Fine Art Auction House's spring sale on Wednesday, the painting "Vent du nord" had a conservative pre-sale estimate of $1 million to $1.5 million.

The final sale price of $7,438,750, which includes a buyer's premium, trails only Lawren Harris's "Mountain Forms."

That painting sold at a Heffel auction in November for $11.21 million, more than doubling the previous Canadian art record established in 2002 for Paul Kane's 1845 oil canvas "Scene in the Northwest - Portrait."

Six other works by Harris were set to go on the auction block Wednesday, including two sketches with pre-sale estimates of between $600,000 and $800,000.