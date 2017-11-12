

CTVNews.ca Staff





Edmonton charity Santa YEG got a special shout out from Hollywood actor and musician Jamie Foxx, after the charity’s founder ran into Foxx at the gym.

Santa YEG delivers winter clothing, coffee, and meals to those in need during the holiday season. Founder Jeff Tetz told CTV Edmonton that he was working out at a hotel gym in Denver, Colo., when he met Foxx by chance. Foxx later appeared in a video on Santa YEG’s Twitter account encouraging people to help with donations.

“Let me tell you what I love, Jamie loves Santa YEG,” Foxx said in the video. “Let’s get those donations going, let’s get those smiles going, let’s give back.”

On Tetz’s personal Twitter account, he thanked Foxx for his “approachability and willingness to help a great cause.”

Donations can be dropped off at various Original Joe’s and State & Main locations.

With a report from CTV Edmonton

According to @mikesobel , and he's never wrong, it's getting cold next week. Warm winter clothing will be in high demand. Here's a list of drop off locations for #deliveringCompassionYEG pic.twitter.com/r87UtlDTn6 — Santa YEG (@SantaEDM) November 10, 2017