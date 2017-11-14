

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Canadian karaoke champion is hoping to win the world title in Finland this week, at the largest amateur singing competition of the year.

April Yue, of Calgary, says she didn’t expect her habit of singing in the shower to catapult her to the top level of karaoke competition, so she’s just trying to enjoy the ride.

“It’s just something I do for fun,” she told CTV News Channel. “It just kept escalating… Even just competing on a world level is such a new feeling to me.”

Yue says the key to succeeding at karaoke competitions is to choose the right song for the moment, and to play to the crowd so you’re not just singing what you want to hear.

“There’s a lot that goes into choosing the song itself and the order in which you perform the song,” she said.

Yue will compete for the Karaoke World Championship in Helsinki, Finland on Wednesday.