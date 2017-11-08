

CTVNews.ca Staff





A few days day after rapper and producer Sean Combs announced another name change, he backed off the switch.

In a Twitter post on Saturday, Combs announced he wanted to be referred to as “Love, a.k.a Brother Love,” but on Tuesday, he posted on Instagram that it was only a joke.

“Today I came to the conclusion that you cannot play with the Internet,” he said in a video posted on the image-sharing website. “I was only joking. I didn’t change my name. It’s just part of one of my alter egos.”

“If you still want to call me ‘Love,’ you can call me ‘Love’ baby, but I was only playin’.”

In the past, Combs has changed his name to Puffy, Diddy and Puff Daddy, among others.