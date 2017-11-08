'I was only playin'': Sean 'Diddy' Combs backs off name change
Sean Diddy Combs performs at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on June 28, 2015. (Chris Pizzello / Invision)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, November 8, 2017 7:32AM EST
A few days day after rapper and producer Sean Combs announced another name change, he backed off the switch.
In a Twitter post on Saturday, Combs announced he wanted to be referred to as “Love, a.k.a Brother Love,” but on Tuesday, he posted on Instagram that it was only a joke.
“Today I came to the conclusion that you cannot play with the Internet,” he said in a video posted on the image-sharing website. “I was only joking. I didn’t change my name. It’s just part of one of my alter egos.”
“If you still want to call me ‘Love,’ you can call me ‘Love’ baby, but I was only playin’.”
In the past, Combs has changed his name to Puffy, Diddy and Puff Daddy, among others.