

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Disappointing news for fans of the legendary "Queen of Soul."

Aretha Franklin has pulled out of a scheduled Canada Day concert at Toronto's Sony Centre for the Performing Arts due to health issues.

The TD Toronto Jazz Festival says on its website that Franklin is unable to travel to Toronto this week "as per doctor's orders."

The statement does not elaborate on what ails the 75-year-old performer.

But the festival says Franklin will instead perform at the TD Toronto Jazz Festival next year on June 28, 2018.

Fans who bought tickets to Saturday's show through Ticketmaster or through the Sony Centre Box Office will be contacted and have the option of keeping their tickets for the June 2018 new date or receive a full refund.