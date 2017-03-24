

CTVNews.ca Staff





Canadian author Margaret Atwood’s classic novel about a dystopian world has drawn the ire of some Donald Trump supporters, who apparently believe the new series based on the 32-year-old novel is a slight against his administration.

Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” first published in 1985, has been adapted into a upcoming series, which is set to launch on Hulu in late April. The show is based on Atwood’s fictional tale of a dystopian world in which the United States has been overthrown by a totalitarian theocratic regime. In it women are forced to become “handmaids” to men and produce children if their wives are not able to.

On Thursday, a trailer for the upcoming series was posted on YouTube. It sparked a debate in the comment section, with some, seemingly not realizing the story is more than 30 years old, suggesting the show is anti-Trump.

“Anybody can clearly see that this is leftist propaganda meant to trigger your subconscious mind,” wrote one commenter. “Very smart games the left is playing.”

Another wrote: “WHAT IS THIS LIBERAL S**T?”

Others were quick to point out that the series is based on Atwood’s book, and written long before Trump came to power.

“Dear Trump supporters,” one commenter wrote. “This is based off a dystopian novel called “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Any similarity between the Trump administration and the oppressive government in this fiction is entirely coincidental.”

Said another: “ Wow. Trump supporters are so ignorant, they don’t realize this was based on a novel written in 1985. And the show has been in production for several years, long before the election.” The commenter added: “You see The Handmaid’s Tale and assume it’s anti-Trump .. what does that say about Trump??”

Atwood herself weighed in over Twitter, although briefly: