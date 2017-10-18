So that’s how giant glove mascots work.

Hamburger Helper’s social media team has finally set the record straight with a tongue-in-cheek anatomical X-ray image of “Lefty,” their glove-shaped mascot with a face in his palm.

Hamburger Helper’s Twitter account tweeted an image of a kneeling, four-armed skeleton operating the happy glove’s three fingers and thumb on Tuesday, amid a flurry of speculation about Lefty’s inner workings.

“If I must,” @Helper wrote in the tweet.

The white-gloved, red-nosed, smiling mascot had become a topic of wry speculation earlier in the week, with several Twitter users offering their own anatomical guesses at what his innards looked like.

someone who is good at science please help which is the correct anatomy of hamburger helper pic.twitter.com/TRW1Ah8lod — BOOma Thurman (@soongrowtired) October 14, 2017

More like rest in hamburger helper �� pic.twitter.com/V1D2Ia9BT6 — BegelCatch (@BEGELCATCHER) October 17, 2017