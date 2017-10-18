Hamburger Helper reveals dark secret inside glove mascot
The Hamburger Helper mascot is shown alongside an anatomical image of its inner workings. (Hamburger Helper)
So that’s how giant glove mascots work.
Hamburger Helper’s social media team has finally set the record straight with a tongue-in-cheek anatomical X-ray image of “Lefty,” their glove-shaped mascot with a face in his palm.
Hamburger Helper’s Twitter account tweeted an image of a kneeling, four-armed skeleton operating the happy glove’s three fingers and thumb on Tuesday, amid a flurry of speculation about Lefty’s inner workings.
“If I must,” @Helper wrote in the tweet.
The white-gloved, red-nosed, smiling mascot had become a topic of wry speculation earlier in the week, with several Twitter users offering their own anatomical guesses at what his innards looked like.
