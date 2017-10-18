So that’s how giant glove mascots work.

Hamburger Helper’s social media team has finally set the record straight with a tongue-in-cheek anatomical X-ray image of “Lefty,” their glove-shaped mascot with a face in his palm.

Hamburger Helper’s Twitter account tweeted an image of a kneeling, four-armed skeleton operating the happy glove’s three fingers and thumb on Tuesday, amid a flurry of speculation about Lefty’s inner workings.

“If I must,” @Helper wrote in the tweet.

The white-gloved, red-nosed, smiling mascot had become a topic of wry speculation earlier in the week, with several Twitter users offering their own anatomical guesses at what his innards looked like.