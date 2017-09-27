Gord Downie to release new 23-song album 'Introduce Yerself'
In this Dec. 6, 2016 file photo, Gord Downie speaks during a ceremony honouring him at the AFN Special Chiefs assembly in Gatineau, Que. (Adrian Wyld / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, September 27, 2017 11:05AM EDT
TORONTO -- Gord Downie is releasing a new solo album of 23 original songs produced with long-time collaborator Kevin Drew.
"Introduce Yerself" is slated for release Oct. 27 with each song written about a specific person.
His website says the tracks were recorded during two four-day studio sessions in January 2016 and February 2017.
Many of the songs came together in a single take.
This marks the second album by the Tragically Hip frontman since going public with his terminal brain cancer diagnosis.
Last October, he released "Secret Path" -- an album, graphic novel and film based on the story of Chanie Wenjack, a young Ojibwe boy who died while trying to escape a residential school.