

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Gord Downie is releasing a new solo album of 23 original songs produced with long-time collaborator Kevin Drew.

"Introduce Yerself" is slated for release Oct. 27 with each song written about a specific person.

His website says the tracks were recorded during two four-day studio sessions in January 2016 and February 2017.

Many of the songs came together in a single take.

This marks the second album by the Tragically Hip frontman since going public with his terminal brain cancer diagnosis.

Last October, he released "Secret Path" -- an album, graphic novel and film based on the story of Chanie Wenjack, a young Ojibwe boy who died while trying to escape a residential school.