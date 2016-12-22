

David Friend, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Gord Downie's spirited fight with terminal brain cancer struck a chord with Canadians in 2016.

His widespread impact on Canadian culture, and advocacy for aboriginals, has inspired news editors and directors across the country to name him the Canadian Press Newsmaker of the Year.

Downie pulled in 39 per cent of the votes in the annual survey, marking the first time in the Newsmaker's 70-year history that an entertainer has been selected for the title.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came in second, garnering 27 per cent of the votes.

Fort McMurray fire Chief Darby Allen and four-time Olympic medallist Penny Oleksiak tied with 12 per cent each.

It was in May that Downie shocked the country by revealing he had incurable cancer but still wanted to go on tour with his band, the Tragically Hip.

In August, on the last night of the tour, Downie took a moment during the televised concert to campaign for aboriginal people in Canada's North.

Less than a month later, he lifted the veil on "Secret Path," a solo multimedia project that recounts the life of 12-year-old Chanie Wenjack, who died in 1966 after running away from a residential school.

Earlier this month, an emotional Downie was recognized during the Assembly of First Nations special assembly in Gatineau, Que., and was anointed the "Man Who Walks Among the Stars."

A list of the Canadian Press Newsmakers of the Year, as determined in the annual poll of newsrooms across the country:

2016: Gord Downie, musician

2015: Justin Trudeau, politician

2014: Warrant Officer Patrice Vincent and Cpl. Nathan Cirillo, slain soldiers

2013: Rob Ford, politician

2012: Luka Rocco Magnotta, killer

2011: Jack Layton, politician

2010: Russell Williams, sex killer

2009: Stephen Harper, politician

2008: Stephen Harper, politician

2007: The Mounties

2006: The Canadian Soldier

2005: John Gomery, Quebec judge

2004: Paul Martin, politician

2003: Paul Martin, politician

2002: Jean Chretien, politician

2001: Stockwell Day, politician

2000: Pierre Trudeau, politician

1999: Pierre Trudeau, politician (named Canadian Newsmaker of the 20th Century)

1998: Jean Chretien, politician

1997: Sheldon Kennedy, hockey player

1996: Donovan Bailey, sprinter

1995: Lucien Bouchard, politician

1994: Jacques Parizeau, politician

1993: Kim Campbell, politician

1992: The Constitution

1991: Brian Mulroney, politician

1990: Elijah Harper, politician

1989: Michael Wilson, politician

1988: Ben Johnson, sprinter

1987: Rick Hansen, cross-country wheelchair athlete

1986: Rick Hansen, cross-country wheelchair athlete

1985: Steve Fonyo, cross-country runner

1984: Brian Mulroney, politician

1983: Brian Mulroney, politician

1982: Wayne Gretzky, hockey player

1981: Terry Fox, cross-country runner

1980: Terry Fox, cross-country runner

1979: Joe Clark, politician

1978: Pierre Trudeau, politician

1977: Rene Levesque, politician

1976: Rene Levesque, politician

1975: Pierre Trudeau, politician

1974: Pierre Trudeau, politician

1973: Pierre Trudeau, politician

1972: Pierre Trudeau, politician

1971: Pierre Trudeau, politician

1970: Pierre Trudeau, politician

1969: Pierre Trudeau, politician

1968: Pierre Trudeau, politician

1967: Lester Pearson, politician

1966: John Diefenbaker, politician

1965: Lucien Rivard, drug smuggler

1964: Lester Pearson, politician

1963: Lester Pearson, politician

1962: Real Caouette, politician

1961: James Coyne, Bank of Canada governor

1960: John Diefenbaker, politician

1959: John Diefenbaker, Joey Smallwood, politicians

1958: John Diefenbaker, politician

1957: John Diefenbaker, politician

1956: Lester Pearson, diplomat

1955: Lester Pearson, diplomat

1954: Marilyn Bell, marathon swimmer

1953: Lester Pearson, diplomat

1952: Lester Pearson, diplomat

1951: Lester Pearson, diplomat

1950: Lester Pearson, diplomat

1949: Louis St. Laurent, politician

1948: Mackenzie King, politician

1947: Barbara Ann Scott, figure skater

1946: Igor Gouzenko, Soviet embassy cipher clerk