Gord Downie chosen as the Canadian Press Newsmaker of the Year
Frontman of the Tragically Hip, Gord Downie, leads the band through a concert in Vancouver, Sunday, July, 24, 2016. (Jonathan Hayward / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
David Friend, The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, December 22, 2016 10:05AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, December 22, 2016 10:09AM EST
TORONTO - Gord Downie's spirited fight with terminal brain cancer struck a chord with Canadians in 2016.
His widespread impact on Canadian culture, and advocacy for aboriginals, has inspired news editors and directors across the country to name him the Canadian Press Newsmaker of the Year.
Downie pulled in 39 per cent of the votes in the annual survey, marking the first time in the Newsmaker's 70-year history that an entertainer has been selected for the title.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came in second, garnering 27 per cent of the votes.
Fort McMurray fire Chief Darby Allen and four-time Olympic medallist Penny Oleksiak tied with 12 per cent each.
It was in May that Downie shocked the country by revealing he had incurable cancer but still wanted to go on tour with his band, the Tragically Hip.
In August, on the last night of the tour, Downie took a moment during the televised concert to campaign for aboriginal people in Canada's North.
Less than a month later, he lifted the veil on "Secret Path," a solo multimedia project that recounts the life of 12-year-old Chanie Wenjack, who died in 1966 after running away from a residential school.
Earlier this month, an emotional Downie was recognized during the Assembly of First Nations special assembly in Gatineau, Que., and was anointed the "Man Who Walks Among the Stars."
A list of the Canadian Press Newsmakers of the Year, as determined in the annual poll of newsrooms across the country:
2016: Gord Downie, musician
2015: Justin Trudeau, politician
2014: Warrant Officer Patrice Vincent and Cpl. Nathan Cirillo, slain soldiers
2013: Rob Ford, politician
2012: Luka Rocco Magnotta, killer
2011: Jack Layton, politician
2010: Russell Williams, sex killer
2009: Stephen Harper, politician
2008: Stephen Harper, politician
2007: The Mounties
2006: The Canadian Soldier
2005: John Gomery, Quebec judge
2004: Paul Martin, politician
2003: Paul Martin, politician
2002: Jean Chretien, politician
2001: Stockwell Day, politician
2000: Pierre Trudeau, politician
1999: Pierre Trudeau, politician (named Canadian Newsmaker of the 20th Century)
1998: Jean Chretien, politician
1997: Sheldon Kennedy, hockey player
1996: Donovan Bailey, sprinter
1995: Lucien Bouchard, politician
1994: Jacques Parizeau, politician
1993: Kim Campbell, politician
1992: The Constitution
1991: Brian Mulroney, politician
1990: Elijah Harper, politician
1989: Michael Wilson, politician
1988: Ben Johnson, sprinter
1987: Rick Hansen, cross-country wheelchair athlete
1986: Rick Hansen, cross-country wheelchair athlete
1985: Steve Fonyo, cross-country runner
1984: Brian Mulroney, politician
1983: Brian Mulroney, politician
1982: Wayne Gretzky, hockey player
1981: Terry Fox, cross-country runner
1980: Terry Fox, cross-country runner
1979: Joe Clark, politician
1978: Pierre Trudeau, politician
1977: Rene Levesque, politician
1976: Rene Levesque, politician
1975: Pierre Trudeau, politician
1974: Pierre Trudeau, politician
1973: Pierre Trudeau, politician
1972: Pierre Trudeau, politician
1971: Pierre Trudeau, politician
1970: Pierre Trudeau, politician
1969: Pierre Trudeau, politician
1968: Pierre Trudeau, politician
1967: Lester Pearson, politician
1966: John Diefenbaker, politician
1965: Lucien Rivard, drug smuggler
1964: Lester Pearson, politician
1963: Lester Pearson, politician
1962: Real Caouette, politician
1961: James Coyne, Bank of Canada governor
1960: John Diefenbaker, politician
1959: John Diefenbaker, Joey Smallwood, politicians
1958: John Diefenbaker, politician
1957: John Diefenbaker, politician
1956: Lester Pearson, diplomat
1955: Lester Pearson, diplomat
1954: Marilyn Bell, marathon swimmer
1953: Lester Pearson, diplomat
1952: Lester Pearson, diplomat
1951: Lester Pearson, diplomat
1950: Lester Pearson, diplomat
1949: Louis St. Laurent, politician
1948: Mackenzie King, politician
1947: Barbara Ann Scott, figure skater
1946: Igor Gouzenko, Soviet embassy cipher clerk