'Goodbye Hef': Stars, ex-Playmates react to death of Playboy's Hefner
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, September 28, 2017 7:47AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 28, 2017 10:44AM EDT
LOS ANGELES -- Reaction to the death of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner:
Kendra Wilkinson, former girlfriend and Playboy model:
"Hef changed my life. He made me the person I am today. I couldn't be more thankful for our friendship and our time together. I will miss him so much but he will be in my heart forever."
-- Wilkinson said in a statement.
Pamela Anderson
"Thank you for making the world a better place. a Freeer and sexier place. You were a gentleman. Charming, elegant, chivalrous and so much fun. Goodbye Hef... Your Pamela."
-- The Canadian actress and former Playboy model said on Instagram.
Goodbye #Hef Mr Hefner I have so many thoughts, I have no brain n right now to edit I am me because of you You taught me everything important about freedom and respect. Outside of my family You were the most important person in my life. You gave me my life... People tell me all the time That I was your favorite... I'm in such deep shock. But you were old, your back hurt you so much. Last time I saw you You were using a walker. You didn't want me to see. You couldn't hear. You had a piece of paper in your pocket you showed me - with my name Pamela with a heart around it. Now, I'm falling apart. This feeling is so crazy. It's raining in Paris now. I'm by the window. Everything anyone loves about me is because you understood me. Accepted me and encouraged me to be myself. Love like no one else. Live recklessly With unfiltered abandon. You said the magazine was about a girl like me. That I embody the spirit you fantasized about. I was the one. You said. I can hear you say - Be brave. There are no rules. Live your life I'm proud of you. There are no mistakes. And with men - Enjoy ... (Your wonderful laugh) You have the world by the tail You are a good girl And you are so loved - You are not crazy. You are wild and free Stay strong, Stay vulnerable. ... "It's movie time" You loved my boys ... You were always, always there for us. With your love Your crazy wisdom. I will miss your everything. Thank you for making the world a better place. A freeer and sexier place. You were a gentleman charming, elegant, chivalrous And so much fun. Goodbye Hef ... Your Pamela ��
Jenny McCarthy
"RIP #Hef Thank you for being a revolutionary and changing so many people's lives, especially mine. I hope I made you proud."
-- Television personality and former Playboy model Jenny McCarthy on Twitter.
Kim Kardashian
"RIP to the legendary Hugh Hefner! I'm so honoured to have been a part of the Playboy team! You will be greatly missed! Love you Hef! Xoxo"
-- Reality star Kim Kardashian on Twitter.
Rob Lowe
"I had a number of great conversations ... with Hugh Hefner. Was such an interesting man. True legend. What an end of an era!"
-- The actor said on Twitter.
Kelly Bensimon, author and former model
Carmen Electra
"thank u for picking me and Bringing me into the magical world of Playboy ! I just can't stop crying and I can't imagine how many bunnies are crying for u too. U are a class act and I will always have gratitude for your kindness"
-- The actress-model said on Instagram.
R.I.P. Hugh Hefner �� The American Icon who in 1953 introduced the world 2 Playboy mag and built the company into one of the most recognizable American Global brands in history , I am so grateful I had the opportunity to shoot many Playboy celebrity pictorials with u Hef❤️ thank u for picking me and Bringing me into the magical world of Playboy ! I just can't stop crying and I can't imagine how many bunnies are crying for u too. U are a class act and I will always have gratitude for your kindness ����love u Hef #hughhefner #playboy #icon @playboy
Nancy Sinatra
"One of the nicest men I've ever known. Godspeed, Hugh Hefner."
-- The singer said on Twitter.
Larry King
"Hugh Hefner was a GIANT in publishing, journalism, free speech & civil rights. He was a true original, and he was my friend. Rest well Hef."
-- The broadcaster said on Twitter.
Donna D'Errico
"Hugh Hefner put me in Playboy & ignited my career. I am forever indebted, Hef. You will forever live on as an icon of epic proportions."
-- The actress and former Playboy model said on Twitter.
Norman Lear
"We've lost a true explorer, a man who had a keen sense of the future. We learned a lot from you Mr. Hefner."
-- The writer-producer said on Twitter.
Paris Hilton
"So sad to hear the news about Hugh Hefner. He was a #Legend, innovator & one of a kind. We had so many fun & incredible memories together. I will miss him dearly."
-- The socialite Paris said on Facebook.
Aubrey O'Day
"when I did playboy he spoke words to me that affected my direction. he was a man the room would stop for when he entered"
-- The singer said on Twitter.
