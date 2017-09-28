

The Associated Press





LOS ANGELES -- Reaction to the death of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner:

Kendra Wilkinson, former girlfriend and Playboy model:

"Hef changed my life. He made me the person I am today. I couldn't be more thankful for our friendship and our time together. I will miss him so much but he will be in my heart forever."

-- Wilkinson said in a statement.

Pamela Anderson

"Thank you for making the world a better place. a Freeer and sexier place. You were a gentleman. Charming, elegant, chivalrous and so much fun. Goodbye Hef... Your Pamela."

-- The Canadian actress and former Playboy model said on Instagram.

Jenny McCarthy

"RIP #Hef Thank you for being a revolutionary and changing so many people's lives, especially mine. I hope I made you proud."

-- Television personality and former Playboy model Jenny McCarthy on Twitter.

Kim Kardashian

"RIP to the legendary Hugh Hefner! I'm so honoured to have been a part of the Playboy team! You will be greatly missed! Love you Hef! Xoxo"

-- Reality star Kim Kardashian on Twitter.

Rob Lowe

"I had a number of great conversations ... with Hugh Hefner. Was such an interesting man. True legend. What an end of an era!"

-- The actor said on Twitter.

Kelly Bensimon, author and former model

Carmen Electra

"thank u for picking me and Bringing me into the magical world of Playboy ! I just can't stop crying and I can't imagine how many bunnies are crying for u too. U are a class act and I will always have gratitude for your kindness"

-- The actress-model said on Instagram.

Nancy Sinatra

"One of the nicest men I've ever known. Godspeed, Hugh Hefner."

-- The singer said on Twitter.

Larry King

"Hugh Hefner was a GIANT in publishing, journalism, free speech & civil rights. He was a true original, and he was my friend. Rest well Hef."

-- The broadcaster said on Twitter.

Donna D'Errico

"Hugh Hefner put me in Playboy & ignited my career. I am forever indebted, Hef. You will forever live on as an icon of epic proportions."

-- The actress and former Playboy model said on Twitter.

Norman Lear

"We've lost a true explorer, a man who had a keen sense of the future. We learned a lot from you Mr. Hefner."

-- The writer-producer said on Twitter.

Paris Hilton

"So sad to hear the news about Hugh Hefner. He was a #Legend, innovator & one of a kind. We had so many fun & incredible memories together. I will miss him dearly."

-- The socialite Paris said on Facebook.

Aubrey O'Day

"when I did playboy he spoke words to me that affected my direction. he was a man the room would stop for when he entered"

-- The singer said on Twitter.