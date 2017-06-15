

The Associated Press





LOS ANGELES -- Gene Simmons of Kiss is trying to copyright the devil horns gesture.

The Hollywood Reporter reports Simmons has applied to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for protection of the gesture for entertainment purposes. He claims he first used it in commerce in 1974.

Ronnie James Dio generally is credited with popularizing the gesture, and has said he learned it from his Italian grandmother as a way to ward off the evil eye.

John Lennon is making the gesture on the cover of the single version of "Yellow Submarine."

If you want to get picky, Simmons is asking for protection for the gesture with the thumb out, while Dio generally made it with the thumb in.