

CTVNews.ca Staff





Music-lovers around Ontario will get the chance to see some of the province’s and Canada’s biggest and brightest musical talents for free this summer.

The Ontario Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport revealed the upcoming concert series, dubbed “ONtour,” last week.

Kicking off in Alderville First Nation on June 25, ONtour is travelling to 23 communities across the province for Canada and Ontario’s 150th birthday.

The events will run, rain or shine, until Sept. 17.

The list of more than 50 confirmed on the ONTour roster include: Jim Cuddy Band, Serena Ryder, Kim Mitchell, The Tea Party, Magic!, Tom Cochrane, James Barker Band, Our Lady Peace, Big Wreck, Kardinal Offishall, The Philospher Kings, Barenaked Ladies, Mélanie Brulée, USS, Alx Veliz, Anjulie, Jonathan Roy, Coleman Hell, Scott Helman, Rivertown Saints, Michelle Treacy, Francesco Yates, DJ Shub, Karl Wolf, Next Generation Leahy, Tyler Shaw, Midnight Shine, Mia Martina and others.

Full details about who will be performing when and where have yet to be announced.

Schedule

June 25: Alderville First Nation

June 27: Toronto

July 8: Blind River

July 16: Sault Ste Marie

July 21: Kitchener

July 23: Barrie

July 29: Ajax

Aug. 2: Peterborough

Aug. 3: London

Aug. 5: Hamilton

Aug. 9: Thunder Bay

Aug. 10: Kenora

Aug. 12: Port Hope

Aug.16: Huntsville

Aug.19: Sudbury

Aug. 24: Guelph

Aug. 26: Timmins

Aug. 30: St. Catharines

Sept. 1: Brampton

Sept. 2: Mississauga

Sept. 7: Six Nations of the Grand River

Sept. 10: Markham

Sept. 17: Petawawa

For more details about the dates and locations visit their page here.