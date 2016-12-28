

CTVNews.ca Staff





For a "young girl," Taylor Swift really knows how to put on a show.

That's how 96-year-old war vet Cyrus Porter summed up a once-in-a-lifetime encounter with Swift, after the pop star crashed a family gathering at Porter's house on Monday.

Swift showed up at Porter's home in New Madrid, Miss., and spent time talking to him and other members of his family. She also whipped out her guitar to play her hit song "Shake It Off," during an appearance that lasted more than an hour.

"We have no clue how she showed up at our Christmas party," Porter's granddaughter, Sarah Fowler Ezell, told CTV News Channel in an interview on Wednesday. "We assumed she saw his interview on our local news station… He'd mentioned that he loved Taylor."

Porter, a veteran of the Second World War, has attended many Swift concerts over the years.

He said he "can't explain" the excitement of meeting her in person. "She's a young girl and puts on a show a lot of them don't know how to put on," he said.