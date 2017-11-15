

CTVNews.ca Staff





WARNING: THIS STORY CONTAINS LANGUAGE SOME MAY FIND OFFENSIVE

Canadian rap superstar Drake confronted a grabby male fan at an afterparty performance Tuesday night, telling him to keep his hands off women in the crowd.

Drake halted his on-stage performance in Australia to point out the aggressive man, telling him to stop “putting his hands” on women.

“Yo, stop that s***,” he says in the video. “If you don’t stop that s*** I’m going to come over there and f*** you up.”

The crowd responds to his warning with a deafening cheer, followed by more loud cries as he continues to chastise the man. It’s hard to determine exactly what he says in the latter portion of the clip, which was posted online Wednesday afternoon.