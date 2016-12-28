

CTVNews.ca Staff





Are Drake and Jennifer Lopez dating?

More importantly, if they are, what cutesy nickname will we bestow upon them? Drennifer? OVOLo?

The Canadian rap superstar, 30, and U.S. actress-singer, 47, have sparked rumours they are dating after both posted, to Instagram, the same photo of them cuddling.

In it, Drake has his arms wrapped tightly around Lopez, who is closing her eyes and smiling.

With a combined 86.4 million Instagram followers, reaction was swift, with the photos gathering hundreds of thousands of likes and comments with speculation that the couple had “come out” as a couple.

It's not the first time Drake has posted an Instagram photo of the pair:

�� <-------- Lotta those A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Dec 11, 2016 at 3:48am PST

Lopez recently split from dancer Casper Smart, while Drake has been romantically linked to singer Rihanna. No comment yet from badgalriri on Instagram.