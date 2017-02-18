David Beckham's son breaks collarbone while snowboarding in Whistler, B.C.
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Saturday, February 18, 2017 2:34PM EST
Soccer superstar David Beckham and his wife Victoria are on vacation in Whistler with their four kids, but it’s their eldest son who is making headlines after taking a bad fall while snowboarding.
On Friday, 17-year-old Brooklyn Beckham posted a video to Instagram with the caption “Broke my collarbone at the end.”
The video shows Brooklyn during a good snowboard run, but near the end, the teen takes a tumble. He followed up that video with a photo of his X-ray. The Instagram post had received more than 180,000 likes by Saturday afternoon. Several commenters sent “get well” wishes on the social media platform.
The family’s winter vacation has turned heads in Whistler, captivating social media users who are posting selfies with the famous family. The sojourn is also drawing the attention of the British tabloids.
David Beckham wasn’t allowed to hit the slopes when he was one of the highest paid soccer players in the world. Now retired, the British star seems to be enjoying the sport after just a few days in Whistler with his family.
He’s posted photos of himself and his wife, former Spice Girl Victoria, on the slopes, writing that the family is having a “special time."
It’s not clear how long the Beckham family plans to stay in the resort town.