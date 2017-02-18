

CTVNews.ca Staff





Soccer superstar David Beckham and his wife Victoria are on vacation in Whistler with their four kids, but it’s their eldest son who is making headlines after taking a bad fall while snowboarding.

On Friday, 17-year-old Brooklyn Beckham posted a video to Instagram with the caption “Broke my collarbone at the end.”

The video shows Brooklyn during a good snowboard run, but near the end, the teen takes a tumble. He followed up that video with a photo of his X-ray. The Instagram post had received more than 180,000 likes by Saturday afternoon. Several commenters sent “get well” wishes on the social media platform.



Broke my collarbone at the end A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Feb 17, 2017 at 10:46am PST

A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Feb 17, 2017 at 10:50am PST

The family’s winter vacation has turned heads in Whistler, captivating social media users who are posting selfies with the famous family. The sojourn is also drawing the attention of the British tabloids.

David Beckham wasn’t allowed to hit the slopes when he was one of the highest paid soccer players in the world. Now retired, the British star seems to be enjoying the sport after just a few days in Whistler with his family.

He’s posted photos of himself and his wife, former Spice Girl Victoria, on the slopes, writing that the family is having a “special time."



Looking good in all white ⛷ @victoriabeckham A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Feb 17, 2017 at 10:50am PST

Don't usually post so many but it's so beautiful up here plus having a special time so before anyone else sells pictures of the family I wanted you guys to see them first ❤❤❤❤❤. Btw my first time ever boarding or even on the slopes �� A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Feb 17, 2017 at 10:49am PST

It’s not clear how long the Beckham family plans to stay in the resort town.

