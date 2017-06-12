The man who won a Tony Award on Sunday for directing “Come From Away” says he believes the Newfoundlanders who inspired the musical can offer a lesson to his fellow Americans.

Christopher Ashley tells CTV News Channel that the Gander residents who welcomed thousands of Americans after their flights were grounded on Sept. 11, 2001 took “extraordinarily good care” of strangers.

“At such a difficult, fractured time in our world right now, it’s a great time, I think, to tell a story about kindness and generosity and people who open their hearts and their homes,” he said.

“It’s the only time in my lifetime that Americans have been refugees,” he added.

Ashley said Gander residents were also generous and kind to him as he researched the project.

“I think I gain five pounds every time I go up there for a research trip,” he joked.

Ashley said the musical, which had been nominated for seven Tony Awards, is “gaining traction” on Broadway.

“It seems like it might have a real run in New York,” he added.

“Come From Away” will tour North America in 2018, stopping in several Canadian cities.