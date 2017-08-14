

The Associated Press





DENVER -- Lawyers are expected to make closing arguments Monday in a trial over allegations that a former radio host groped Taylor Swift before a 2013 Denver concert.

The former DJ alleges in a competing federal lawsuit that the star's mother and radio liaison tried to destroy his career.

A federal judge ruled Friday that former DJ David Mueller did not prove Swift personally tried to end his career.

Identical allegations against Andrea Swift and Frank Bell are expected to go to jurors.

Mueller sued the three after Swift's team reported the encounter to his bosses. He sought up to $3 million in damages. The judge ruled that he did not make a case for recovering that much money.

Swift countersued for a symbolic $1. The jury will consider her assault claim.