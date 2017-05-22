Canadian singer Celine Dion came in like an iceberg at the Billboard Music Awards Sunday night, where she belted out her iconic song from "Titanic" while wearing a striking white gown.

Dion sang "My Heart Will Go On" under a crystalline chandelier, drawing high praise from viewers on social media.

"Celine Dion is a legitimate angel," Glamour magazine tweeted, with a photo of the singer in her gown. The outfit was all white, with massive, billowing shoulders, a neckline that plunged down to her waist, and an assortment of metallic cubes just below her waist.

Many hailed her as the G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time) after the performance, which was touted as a tribute to the 20th anniversary of the iconic film and song.

One fan captured the entire performance from her seat at the awards show in Las Vegas.