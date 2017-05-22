

Josh Elliott, CTVNews.ca





Canadian singer Celine Dion came in like an iceberg at the Billboard Music Awards Sunday night, where she belted out her iconic song from "Titanic" while wearing a striking white gown.

Dion sang "My Heart Will Go On" under a crystalline chandelier, drawing high praise from viewers on social media.

"Celine Dion is a legitimate angel," Glamour magazine tweeted, with a photo of the singer in her gown. The outfit was all white, with massive, billowing shoulders, a neckline that plunged down to her waist, and an assortment of metallic cubes just below her waist.

Many hailed her as the G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time) after the performance, which was touted as a tribute to the 20th anniversary of the iconic film and song.

Celine Dion still got it �� — Tom Wilson (@tom_wilso) May 22, 2017

That Celine "Titanic" performance really made me want to be back in the simpler 90s. I'd trade a week of 2017 for an hour of 1997. — Luke Russert (@LukeRussert) May 22, 2017

Katy and I: What is Celine wearing?

Gabrielle: The Iceberg. #myheartwillgoon pic.twitter.com/jSpGf4zofg — Kaitlyn Goode (@goodekaitlyn) May 22, 2017

One fan captured the entire performance from her seat at the awards show in Las Vegas.