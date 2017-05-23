

The Associated Press





Reaction to the fatal explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England:

"broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words." - Ariana Grande, via Twitter.

"My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I'm sending all my love." - pop star Taylor Swift, via Twitter

"As a father & a human what has happened truly saddens me. My thoughts are with all of those that have been affected by this tragedy." - former Manchester United star David Beckham on Facebook.

"Praying for everyone at @ArianaGrande's show" - pop star Katy Perry, via Twitter

"Sending love to those affected in Manchester." - singer Ellie Goulding, via Twitter

"Tearing up imagining innocent concert goers losing their lives..praying for everyone and all #arianators." - pop star Demi Lovato, via Twitter

Liam Gallagher of Manchester band Oasis tweeted that he is "in total shock and absolutely devastated."

"When I think of Manchester, of the place that I know, I think of the spirit of the people there and I'm telling you, a more tight-knit group of people you will be hard-pressed to find. Strong, proud, caring people with community at its core ... We'll all go to bed holding our little ones even tighter this evening." -- British comedian James Corden, filmed on the set of The Late Late Show

"I don't wanna believe that the world we live in could be so cruel." - pop star Bruno Mars, via Twitter

"I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight." - pop star Harry Styles, former member of One Direction, via Twitter

"My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost. I'm so sorry to hear this" - star rapper-singer Nicki Minaj, via Twitter

"My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected in Manchester." - pop star Selena Gomez, via Twitter

"every musician feels sick & responsible tonight-shows should be safe for you. truly a worst nightmare. sending love to manchester & ari" - singer Lorde, via Twitter

Peter Hook of Manchester bands New Order and Joy Division tweeted that his daughter "made it home safe" from the Ariana Grande concert and added: "My heart goes out to all parents & those involved. Manchester stay strong."

"So desperately sad about Manchester." - pop star Boy George, via Twitter

"Not trying to #ThoughtsAndPrayers up a self serving tweet. But that #Manchester explosion man...man. The hell is goin on in this world." - drummer-bandleader Questlove, via Twitter