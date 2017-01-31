

The Canadian Press





LONDON -- Michael Buble has cancelled his gig as host of the Brit Awards to focus on caring for his three-year-old son Noah who is fighting cancer.

It was announced last October that the Canadian crooner would headline the show on Feb. 22 in London.

But it was the following month that he revealed on his Facebook page that his son had been diagnosed with cancer.

Buble said that both he and his wife, Argentine actress Luisana Lopilato, would put their careers on hold to devote their attention to helping Noah get well.

The couple also have another son, named Elias.

Buble is still slated to host the Juno Awards on April 2 in Ottawa.