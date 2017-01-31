Canadian crooner Michael Buble cancels hosting gig at Brit Awards
Michael Buble poses for a photo to promote the upcoming October 21st release of his new album "Nobody But Me" in Toronto on Tuesday, October 18, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michelle Siu)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 31, 2017 7:22AM EST
LONDON -- Michael Buble has cancelled his gig as host of the Brit Awards to focus on caring for his three-year-old son Noah who is fighting cancer.
It was announced last October that the Canadian crooner would headline the show on Feb. 22 in London.
But it was the following month that he revealed on his Facebook page that his son had been diagnosed with cancer.
Buble said that both he and his wife, Argentine actress Luisana Lopilato, would put their careers on hold to devote their attention to helping Noah get well.
The couple also have another son, named Elias.
Buble is still slated to host the Juno Awards on April 2 in Ottawa.