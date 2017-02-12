

David Friend, The Canadian Press





Canadian songwriter Bernie Herms came out an early winner at the pre-telecast Grammy Awards ceremony on Sunday.

The London, Ont.-born and Edmonton-raised musician took home a golden gramophone for best contemporary Christian music performance or song for "Thy Will" by Hillary Scott and the Scott Family.

Scott, who is a singer in Lady Antebellum, also won best contemporary Christian music album for "Love Remains," which features Herm's song.

Another early winner with a Canadian link was Andre Allen Anjos, a Portuguese producer who works under the pseudonym RAC. He took home a best remix Grammy for his work on "Tearing Me Up" from Vancouver electronic duo Bob Moses.

A number of other Canadians are up for Grammys in the pre-telecast, including indigenous singing group Northern Cree and Bob Moses themselves for best dance recording.

Calgary-born James Teej has a nomination for his work remixing the Paul McCartney and Wings track "Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five."

The early show is streaming at Grammy.com/live.

Several Canadians are also going for gold at Sunday's main Grammy Awards ceremony, including two of the country's biggest pop performers.

Drake and Justin Bieber will square off against country singer Sturgill Simpson and pop powerhouses Adele and Beyonce, who are all nominated for album of the year.

The evening's biggest prize is only one of eight nominations Drake has in his pocket.

The Toronto-raised hip-hop star's "Views" is also in the running for best rap album, while "Hotline Bling" is nominated for best rap or sung performance.

Drake is also being considered for his vocal contributions to Rihanna's smash hit "Work," which is up for both record of the year and best duo or group performance.

He's not expected to attend this year's ceremony due to schedule conflicts with his European tour.

Drake only counts a single Grammy to his name for the 2011 rap album "Take Care."

Bieber is another Canadian hoping to grab a few statues at this year's show.

He's nominated for his single "Love Yourself" in the best song and best pop solo performance categories.

His album "Purpose" is also up for best pop vocal album.

Bieber also only has one Grammy, which he won last year for contributing vocals to "Where Are U Now," a side project of Skrillex and Diplo.