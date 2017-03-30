"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" creator and former "Avengers" director Joss Whedon is reportedly poised to bring Batgirl to the big screen for DC Comics and Warner Bros.

"Variety" reports Whedon is nearing a deal to write, produce and direct a standalone "Batgirl" movie for Warner Bros. The film would be set in the same movie universe as "Batman v. Superman," "Suicide Squad" and the upcoming "Wonder Woman" film.

Whedon famously brought Marvel's "Avengers" to the screen in 2012, as writer and director. He followed that effort up with "Avengers: Age of Ultron" in 2015, but parted ways with Marvel Studios after its release. Whedon claimed at the time that the film left him "exhausted."

He also created such cult-favourite TV series as "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Firefly."

Batgirl, a.k.a. Barbara Gordon, first appeared in a 1967 episode of the live-action "Batman" television series, as portrayed by actress Yvonne Craig. She made her first appearance in the comics around the same time, as the highly intelligent daughter of Gotham City Police Commissioner Gordon, and the secret protégé of Batman.

The Whedon news was a bat-signal for comic book fans on social media, with many eager to praise the director for his history of depicting strong female characters.

Former "Batgirl" comic writer Gail Simone was among those who welcomed the news.

However, some called for Warner Bros. to follow the same formula as it has with the upcoming "Wonder Woman," by selecting a female director for the role.

"Batgirl" would be the second female-led superhero film from Warner Bros., after "Wonder Woman." The studio is also working on a "Suicide Squad" spinoff starring Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, who will team up with Poison Ivy and Catwoman.

Sony Pictures announced its first female-led superhero film last week, which will feature Spider-Man foes Black Cat and Silver Sable.

Marvel has already cast Brie Larson to portray the lead in "Captain Marvel," its first female-led superhero movie, which is due out in 2019.