Bill O'Reilly taking a break amid sponsor backlash
FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2015 file photo, Bill O'Reilly of the Fox News Channel program "The O'Reilly Factor," poses for photos in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, April 12, 2017 7:11AM EDT
LOS ANGELES -- Bill O'Reilly told viewers he's going on vacation, saying everyone needs a little "R&R."
O'Reilly's announcement on his Fox News Channel show Tuesday came amid sponsor defections over a report of harassment allegations made against him.
O'Reilly said he usually takes a break this time and that his travel plans were made last year.
He recommended that everyone take two trips a year, saying everyone deserves a break.