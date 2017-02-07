

Canadian rapper Drake blasted U.S. President Donald Trump during a recent tour stop in London, with a rousing speech in between sets that praised fans of all races for coming together to “show love” and “celebrate life.”

The Grammy award-winning artist spoke candidly about the divisive state of U.S. politics under the new administration, without specifically mentioning Trump by name.

“I just want you to understand, if you ever thought for a second that any one man is going to tear this world apart, you are out of your m-----f------ mind. It’s on us to keep this shit together. F--- that man,” he said in a YouTube clip of his appearance Sunday, at London’s O2 Arena.

His remarks come amid a showdown between Trump and U.S. lawmakers over an executive order to ban U.S. entry for travellers from seven Muslim-majority nations.

Drake went on to say, “My proudest moment isn’t selling tickets or having people sing my songs. My proudest moment, if you take a look around in this room, you’ll see people from all races and all places, and all we are doing tonight is coming inside this building, show love, celebrate life, more life, and more music.”

Tickets for the U.K. leg of Drizzy’s The Boy Meets World Tour sold out minutes after they went on sale in October. Drake’s fourth album reached number on in nine countries last year.

The “Hotline Bling” singer’s incitement of Trump also comes on the heels of a glowing tribute to former president Barack Obama, marking his farewell address to U.S. citizens last month.

Drake shared an image on Instagram of a popular meme that mixes his face with Obama’s, writing “As a Canadian that calls America home for part of the year I will always carry your words and the memory of your time in office with me as inspiration. Big up yaself O.”

Trump is due to travel to Britain later this year as a guest of Queen Elizabeth II. News of his pending visit has been met with mixed reception in spite of a cozy relationship with Prime Minister Theresa May.

The Speaker of Britain's House of Commons said Monday that he strongly opposes allowing Trump to address Parliament during his state visit.