

CTVNews.ca Staff





Television icon Mary Tyler Moore has died at age 80.

Moore's publicist announced her death on Wednesday.

Moore was widely considered a modern women’s role model for her early work on The Dick Van Dyke Show (1961-66) and her own sitcom, The Mary Tyler Moore show (1970-77).

She was admired by fans for her willingness to share her personal challenges with the death of her son by gunshot and her struggles with diabetes and alcoholism.

Type 1 diabetes had taken a toll on Moore since her initial diagnosis in her early 30s. It had recently led to kidney and heart complications in her later years, as well as blindness.

She recounted some of her more difficult times in life in a 1996 memoir, “After All,” which ended on a happy chapter on her third marriage to cardiologist Robert Levine, 18 years her junior.

Moore stretched her acting chops after her life in sitcoms, winning acclaim on Broadway for her part in “Whose Life Is It Anyway” (1980). She received an Academy Award nomination for her leading role in “Ordinary People” (1980), the directorial debut of Robert Redford.

Moore and her former husband Grant Tinker founded MTM Enterprises Inc., a small television production company that became a global force and revolutionized the primetime schedule. Their hit shows included “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “Rhoda,” “Lou Grant,” “The Bob Newhart Show,” “WKRP in Cincinnati,” “St. Elsewhere” and “Hills Street Blues.”

Moore’s son by an earlier marriage, Richard Meeker, died at the age of 24 in 1980, in what was later to be determined an accidental gunshot to the head.

According to IMDb, Moore’s last professional appearances were two guest spots on the sitcom “Hot in Cleveland” (2011-2013), with former Mary Tyler Moore Show co-star Betty White.