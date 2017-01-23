

The Associated Press





SYDNEY, Australia - Police say an actor has been killed while filming a scene for an Australian band's music video.

Queensland state Police Detective Inspector Tom Armitt says the man died at a bar in the city of Brisbane while filming a scene that involved several firearms. He declined to release the name of the band, though confirmed it was Australian.

During the scene, several actors fired their guns and the actor somehow received wounds to his chest. No one else was injured.

Armitt said it was not immediately clear whether the guns were loaded with live ammunition or blanks. Blank cartridges can still cause injuries if fired at close range.

Police did not release the actor's name.