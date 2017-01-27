Actor John Hurt, star of 'The Elephant Man' and 'Alien,' dies at 77
In this Saturday, Nov. 9, 2013 photo, actor John Hurt walks on the red carpet at the 8th edition of the Rome International Film Festival in Rome. (AP / Alessandra Tarantino)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Friday, January 27, 2017 10:22PM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 27, 2017 10:57PM EST
LOS ANGELES -- The Oscar-nominated actor Sir John Hurt has died. He was 77.
Hurt's agent Charles McDonald says the actor, who battled pancreatic cancer, died Friday in London.
The actor received Academy Award nominations for playing a heroin addict in "Midnight Express" and the tortured John Merrick in David Lynch's "The Elephant Man." Hurt had a career that spanned over 50 years in television, film and voice work. He terrified audiences in "Alien," and spoofed that very same scene in "Spaceballs."
As prolific as ever, Hurt recently appeared alongside Natalie Portman in the Oscar-nominated film "Jackie" as a priest who consoles the recently widowed first lady.
Hurt leaves behind a few production credits, including Joe Wright's "Darkest Hour, where Hurt plays Neville Chamberlain.
More to come.