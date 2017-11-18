

CTVNews.ca Staff





Legendary AC/DC guitarist Malcolm Young has died, according to the band. He was 64.

A statement on the AC/DC website said the band’s members are feeling a “deep, heartfelt sadness” following news of his death, adding that Malcolm was “the driving force behind the band.”

Malcolm and his brother Angus founded the Australian hard rock band, which has sold more than 200 million albums worldwide.

“As a guitarist, songwriter and visionary, he was a perfectionist and a unique man,” the statement read. “He always stuck to his guns and did and said exactly what he wanted. He took great pride in all that he endeavored.”

He retired from the band in 2014 as he battled dementia.