Everything you need to know about CTV's coverage of Canada 150
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, June 28, 2017 1:23PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 1, 2017 9:19AM EDT
On Saturday, July 1, CTV News Chief Anchor Lisa LaFlamme will lead CTV’s coverage of the Canada Day celebration in Ottawa.
The celebration will air live and commercial-free on the CTV main network, CTV News Channel and CTVNews.ca, beginning at 1100 ET / 0800 PT.
LaFlamme will be joined by two Canadian heroes on our broadcast riser on Parliament Hill: Canada’s Man in Motion, Rick Hansen, and Retired Canadian Astronaut, Col. Chris Hadfield.
Your Morning Co-Host Anne Marie Mediwake and CTV Atlantic Bureau Chief Todd Battis will also be part of the on-air team.
Social media
Our social media accounts will be well covered by CTV reporters and field producers at the scene on Saturday.
They'll be using #CTVCanada150 on Instagram and Twitter, to showcase videos and photos from the centre of the action, as well as from behind-the-scenes.These updates will also feed into our live blog, which you can sign up to get reminders for below.
We'll also be offering several Facebook Live hits with reporters, personalities and special guests throughout the day, so make sure you like our page.
And to see exclusive behind-the-scenes moments as they unfold, make sure to add us on Snapchat for live updates from our reporters. Search for the username 'CTVNews' on the app or scan the Snapcode below.
CTV News reporters and producers to follow on Twitter:
- Lisa LaFlamme @lisalaflammeCTV
- Rosa Hwang @journorosa
- Kiran Rhines @kiranrhines
- Mercedes Stephenson @ctvmercedes
- Rachel Swatek @rachelswatek
- Nicole Green @ctvqp
- Alyson Fair @alysonfair
- Laura Payton @laura_payton
- Mackenzie Gray @gray_mackenzie
- Mark Khouzam @markkhouzam
- Michel Boyer @boyermichel
- Todd Battis @battisctv
- Anne-Marie Mediwake @annemarieamk
Live updates from CTV News reporters and producers in Ottawa: