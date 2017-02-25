

The Canadian Press





KAWARTHA LAKES, Ont. -- A second-degree murder charge has been laid against a minor following a fire at an Ontario youth facility on Friday that left one person dead.

Ontario Provincial Police say the suspect, who can't be identified under youth criminal justice laws, is being held in custody until a court appearance.

An autopsy was held Saturday and the person who died has been identified, but police say further information including age and gender isn't being released to maintain the integrity of the investigation.

The facility is located near the village of Oakwood northeast of Toronto in the Kawartha Lakes region.

Police say they were called on Friday after getting a report of a disturbance at the facility.

When officers arrived, they found the facility to be on fire and called in local fire and ambulance crews.

City of Kawartha Lakes Mayor Andy Letham issued a statement saying he is "deeply saddened by the tragic fire that has taken place."