Young child seriously injured after being struck by farming equipment
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, July 20, 2017 7:36AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 20, 2017 7:46AM EDT
CLEMENTSVALE, N.S. -- A nine-year-old girl is in critical condition after being struck by farming equipment in rural Nova Scotia.
RCMP Sgt. Terry Miller says the child was playing in a field that was being mowed when the accident happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Clementsvale area.
Miller says it appears the young girl hid in the deep grass and wasn't seen by the operator of the combine.
Police say she was airlifted to a hospital in Halifax, where she remained in critical condition Thursday morning.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Decision expected in Toronto man's appeal of sex assault conviction
- Young child seriously injured after being struck by farming equipment
- RCMP ask for help identifying man driving ATV with children aboard
- Eighth North Atlantic right whale found dead in Gulf of St. Lawrence
- Investigators at Quebec reserve years after disappearance of Indigenous teens