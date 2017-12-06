

CTVNews.ca Staff





Canada Post is looking into video that appears to show one of its employees dodging through traffic like a Hollywood stuntwoman, and shouting out her door at a witness who challenged her.

The brief video was recorded from another vehicle on a road in Surrey, B.C., by a passenger who spotted the mail truck driving erratically.

The postal vehicle can be seen making sharp lane changes in the video, before coming to a stop beside the camerawoman’s vehicle at a stop light.

“Postal worker, you’re not going to have a job for long,” the woman recording the video shouts out her window.

The postal worker swings her door open and shouts back: “I’m going to have my job forever!” She then laughs hysterically.

“No you’re not. You’re nuts,” the woman shooting the video says. “You’re cutting everyone off.”

The postal vehicle then speeds off through the intersection.

Surrey RCMP say the incident is concerning, but they don’t expect to lay charges without further evidence.

“It’s safe to say that the driver was probably distracted by their emotions and this could lead to an accident, which is a concern,” Cpl. Scott Schumann, of Surrey RCMP, told CTV Vancouver.

Canada Post says it’s investigating the incident.

“We take this very seriously and we are taking appropriate action,” Canada Post spokesperson Philipe Legault told CTV Vancouver in a statement.

With files from CTV Vancouver