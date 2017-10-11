

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





After two stem cell transplants, one cell boost and more than a year of being confined to a bed, Jonathan Pitre is finally leaving the hospital.

The Ottawa-area teenager, known as the “Butterfly Boy,” because the rare skin disorder he suffers makes his skin as fragile as a butterfly, was discharged from the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital on Monday.

He was born with epidermolysis bullosa (EB), an incurable genetic disorder that causes his skin to easily tear and constantly break into blisters. He has spent the past 15 years undergoing countless treatments and operations to improve his condition and quality of life.

A year ago, the 17-year-old and his mother, Tina Boileau, travelled to Minneapolis for an experimental stem cell transfusion at the hospital.

Although the first transplant was unsuccessful, a second one in April proved more promising, his mother said in a Facebook post at the time.

Months later, Pitre is healing.

On Thanksgiving Day, Boileau uploaded a touching photo of her son exiting the hospital through a pair of open doors along with an inspirational quote from an unknown author.

“Today I am thankful that you never give up... You are the epitome of strength, determination and courage,” she wrote. “Today I close the door to the past, open the door to the future, take a deep breath, step on through and start a new chapter of my life.”

The symbolic post was met with hundreds of comments filled with warm wishes and hopes that Pitre will be able to return home for good.

A few weeks earlier, Boileau provided an update on Pitre’s condition in which she said his skin was “healing in ways it has never before.”

“Now that the skin is behaving and doing what all of this was supposed to do, the rest of his body will follow,” Boileau wrote. “We, along with the team of doctors, think this will be a turning point in Jonathan’s recovery.”

After being discharged from the hospital, Pitre is now spending nights with his mother in their Minneapolis apartment, Boileau told CFRA’s Ottawa Now with Evan Solomon on Tuesday. They will still have to return to the hospital on regular basis so Pitre can be tested to ensure he doesn’t develop any infections, she said.

“The only way to get it done is to come back to the hospital. They monitor his meds as well, just in case there's anything that needs to be changed,” Boileau explained.

She said she’s hopeful that her son won’t have to visit the hospital as frequently after next week.

"He has been infection-free, his fevers have subsided, so everything is looking positive for him," Boileau said.

With files from CFRA