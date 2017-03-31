WorkSafeBC investigates death of worker after accident with meat slicer
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 31, 2017 12:21PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 31, 2017 1:17PM EDT
NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. - WorkSafeBC says a restaurant worker in New Westminster has died after falling onto a meat slicer.
Safety agency spokesman Scott McCloy says an investigation is underway after the worker's arm was nearly severed.
McCloy says in a statement the worker fell onto the machine on March 22 at the Rivers Reach Pub while it was being serviced.
First aid was administered and the man, who has not been named, was rushed to hospital but McCloy says he could not be revived.
