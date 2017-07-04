

Jackie Dunham , CTVNews.ca





From addition and subtraction to more complex division and multiplication problems, basic arithmetic can be tricky even for adults.

That’s why the mathematical talents of an 11-year-old dog named Delta is all the more impressive.

The clever Border Collie Australian Cross has been solving math problems posed by its owner Kevin Medin for more than three years. Using its powerful bark to communicate, Delta “woofs” the answers.

“We run through the numbers and she pretty much knows ‘em,” he told CTV Edmonton on Monday. “I don’t need to do fingers anymore, but that’s how it started.”

Medin used to hold up his fingers to demonstrate the numbers he was giving Delta in his math questions, but now he can simply state a number and his math whiz of a dog will know what he’s talking about.

It all started when Medin broke his leg and was bored and couch-bound for days on end.

In order to pass the time, the Edmonton dog owner decided it might be fun to teach his furry companion a new trick.

“You can imagine. There we are, ‘Woof. Woof. Woof,’” Medin imitated. “And it worked! It was so funny.”

Since then, Delta’s math “trick” has developed into a remarkable skillset.

In fact, the math-duo even prepared a special calculation in time for Canada’s 150th birthday.

Standing outside in his backyard, Medin called out a series of Canada 150-themed queries to his problem-solving pup.

150 divided by 50?

Three barks.

150 divided by 25?

Six barks.

Now, at the ripe old age of 10, Delta has become a “senior,” according to Medin. The proud owner said he may only have a couple of good years left with his beloved pooch so he’s intent on making each day count.

With a report from CTV Edmonton’s Jeremy Thompson