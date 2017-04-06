

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON -- Police say three women are facing charges over allegations that a baby's nursery was being used as a cocaine lab.

Officials with ALERT, Alberta's serious and organized crime team, say an 11-month-old baby was brought along on a number of drug transactions.

When Edmonton police raided a home last month, they say they found the baby's room doubled as a lab to convert cocaine into crack cocaine.

Police say the baby was the biological child of one of the accused.

They say the child was removed from the home and three women who are in their twenties face charges.

The charges include child endangerment, production of cocaine and possession for the purposes of trafficking.

"The Drug-Endangered Children Act makes it clear that children exposed to an adult's involvement in serious drug activity, such as trafficking, are victims of abuse and need protection," ALERT said in a release Thursday.

The names of the women are not being released to protect the identity of the child.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team, known as ALERT, is made up of municipal police, Alberta Sheriffs and RCMP.