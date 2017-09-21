Woman with Down syndrome files human rights complaint over cops' comments
Francie Munoz speaks to reporters outside Toronto police headquarters on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017.
Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, September 21, 2017 10:22AM EDT
TORONTO - A 29-year-old woman with Down syndrome has filed a complaint with the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario after two Toronto police officers were recorded mocking her during a traffic stop.
Francie Munoz argues the behaviour displayed by Const. Sasa Sljivo and Const. Matthew Saris on Nov. 5, 2016 amounts to discrimination on the grounds of disability.
She says in the complaint that she has suffered emotional trauma as a result of the incident, and that it has undermined her trust in law enforcement.
Sljivo and Saris are facing a disciplinary hearing on charges under the Police Services Act, with the next hearing scheduled for Oct. 18.
Police documents show Sljivo is charged with misconduct related to the use of profane, abusive or insulting language, while Saris is charged with misconduct related to the failure to report Sljivo's comments.
The officers have not said how they will plead, though they have issued a written apology for the incident, calling it a "lapse in judgment."
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Calgary man who strangled wife, buried body in home gets 7 years in prison
- Woman with Down syndrome files human rights complaint over cops' comments
- Nearly 170 Canadians seeking help to flee Hurricane Maria devastation
- Man faces more than 120 charges in stolen cheque scam, police allege
- Police release security footage of suspect in Toronto steakhouse shooting