A young mother who wants to add her husband’s last name to her own says she’s run into roadblocks due to Second World War-era regulations in B.C., leaving her with little choice but to pay for a name change or stick with her maiden name.

Julia Lott says the problem stems from the B.C. Name Act, which only permits newlyweds to fully assume their spouse’s last name for free, after presenting their new marriage certificate. Newlyweds cannot hyphenate the two surnames or go with the “double-barrelled” approach of using both last names together, without paying a fee.

Lott discovered the issue when she went to renew her driver’s licence under the province’s new combined licence and health card program.

“They told me I’d have to go to the cop shop and do a formal name change where I’d have to be fingerprinted and it’d cost me $137, which I thought was ridiculous,” she told CTV Vancouver Island on Tuesday. “It’s just a pain in the butt.”

Lott is one of a growing number of women calling for the province to make it easier for them to combine their own last name with their spouse’s after marriage.

“I think it’s rather archaic that you should just drop your old name once you get married,” she said.

Political science instructor Janni Aragon, of the University of Victoria, says the province needs to change the Name Act to catch up with the modern world.

“It needs to be updated to fit within this century,” she told CTV Vancouver Island. “The current way this process exists is out of date, out of reality, for the high use of hyphenated last names.”

Minister of Health Adrian Dix says he’s aware of the anger involving name changes and the new combined cards, which fall under the jurisdiction of his department.

“It is a problem,” he said. “It’s a problem that was created because of actions in recent years, so we’re going to get on it and try and fix it.”

With files from CTV Vancouver Island